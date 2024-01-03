Holocaust Museum aims to combat antisemitism with education

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center is waiving admission fees through January in an effort to foster education. The center says the move comes in the wake of increasing antisemitism following the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israelis and the ensuing war in Gaza.

"At a time when we should be learning from history to understand the way this story has all too often played out, there is a disturbing and growing school of Holocaust denial," said Jackie Congedo, chief community engagement and external relations officer. "The only anecdote is education."

The CEO of the Jewish Federation, Danielle Minson, reports there's been an increase in antisemitic incidents locally, especially in schools and universities, since Oct. 7. She cites swastikas being drawn on walls and antisemitic postings on social media as two examples.

"Prior to Oct. 7, we were seeing a bad average of one per week. Now we're seeing about an average of one per day," said Minson.

RELATED: Israel says withdrawal of some troops doesn't mean the conflict in Gaza is over

Along with education, she said the best way to combat hate is building relationships.

"The more we can learn about others' experiences, cultures, history and religion, the better it is for humanity, and the better it is for our city, Cincinnati."

Success, Congedo added, will be measured by seeing enhanced empathy in people who visit the museum.

"We hope that strong attendance leads to the kind of conversations that are going to cultivate empathy, cultivate critical thinking, and ideally, you're going to preempt some of the things that we're seeing right now," she concluded.

In addition to touring the galleries, the museum offers an Upstander Project where visitors can explore their own strengths and learn ways to respond to hate and stand up for themselves and others. The museum also works with local schools to prepare students for visits and provide resources on teaching about and understanding antisemitism.

During a news conference announcing the admission fee waiver, the question was posed about the line between antisemitism and protests and criticism about Israel's response, including a death toll that stands at more than 22,000 people according to the Gaza Health Ministry, an agency in the Hamas-controlled government.

Congedo said language is an important delineation point.

"Look for the tropes; look for the language that dehumanizes, that demonizes, but that holds Israel to a double standard. That's how we know there's something more that's happening outside of harsh critique, reasonable protest that calls for humanity, that raises concerns. These things are all completely reasonable, and by the way, encouraged in a democratic society like Israel."

RELATED: Gaza poet recalls treacherous evacuation from Gaza

Congressman Greg Landsman was also in attendance and addressed the ongoing war in Gaza and ceasefire discussions.

"I don't know how you watch any of this and not want it to end and not want to say, 'Hey, you know, stop,' which is essentially the ceasefire requests," he said. Intent, he added, is the key evaluating these discussions.

"Is the Israeli government — a Jewish secular Democratic state — either intending to end this war so that both Palestinians and Israelis are protected, by going after Hamas, despite the fact that that does include the awful loss of innocent life, which happens in war. And it's terrible. It's why we all hate war. Or is the intent something more nefarious and evil? When you hear some of that language, it suggests that the intent is nefarious and evil, and that is something that has happened throughout history and it does not end well for Jews; it does not end well for humanity."