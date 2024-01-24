Fired Amazon employee at CVG claims retaliation for union efforts

Amazon has fired an employee at its CVG air hub who was heavily involved in labor organizing there. The hub's nascent union says it's retaliation for his organizing efforts.

WVXU reached out to Amazon for comment and will update this story accordingly. A letter the union says is from Amazon gives reasons for Amazon CVG air hub tug driver Griffin Ritze's termination as "self-assigning" and "insubordination" for attending invite-only meetings.

Organizers say more than 1,000 employees at Amazon's largest air hub have signed union cards and they're poised to vote on a union constitution soon.

Ritze was helping lead the unionizing process. He and fellow union supporters say he was given a termination letter Wednesday for attending what they call anti-union meetings held by the company late last year.

Ritze says his firing won't stop efforts to unionize.

"Within 12 hours of me being fired, dozens of my coworkers were walking around the ramp with buttons that say, 'Stand with Griffin, fight for $30 an hour,' " he said. "We're not relenting, we're fighting back."

A news release from the union's organizing committee says it will push for Ritze's reinstatement. The union will hold a rally at noon Feb. 3 at the Florence Christian Church activity center to talk about next steps in the unionization process.

Organizers at the air hub say they want wages starting at $30 an hour, 180 hours of paid time off, translation services for workers who need them and union representation at all employment disciplinary actions.