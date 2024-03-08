Part of Norwood Lateral closed beginning Monday

What you need to know

The eastbound lanes of the Norwood Lateral are closed beginning Monday, and will stay that way until June.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says it's for safety as workers begin overhauling State Route 562 between I-75 and 71.

What's being fixed?

The Lateral will be resurfaced.

Overpasses over Reading, Paddock and Ross roads will be fixed up.

When the eastbound lanes are done, the work will shift to the westbound lanes, and those will be closed.

Detour routes

Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway

Fort Washington Way

When will roads reopen?

The entire project should be done by the end of August or early September. A release says if traffic was maintained, it would double the length of the project.