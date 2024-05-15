Midwest Black Family Reunion returns in August for 36th year

Cincinnati's annual celebration of Black families returns this August for its 36th year.

"This year, under the theme 'Dedicated & Determined,' we're going to honor the strength and perseverance of our community," says Midwest Black Family Reunion Executive Director Tracey Artis. "But 'Dedicated & Determined' isn't just a theme — it's who we are. We're honoring our struggles and our victories because they're all part of our story. So let's come together to celebrate, laugh and lift each other up — just like family always does."

The event, which runs Aug. 15-18, will begin Thursday with a keynote BFR Speaks address from journalist Roland Martin. Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long will provide the keynote during the Heritage Breakfast Friday morning on Fountain Square. Other events include a Saturday morning parade in Avondale led by Grand Marshall Annie Ruth, a local artist and author, and the two-day festival at Sawyer Point featuring hip-hop pioneer Doug E. Fresh on Saturday, and Choirfest featuring gospel music artist Ricky Dillard on Sunday.

Pastor KZ Smith and First Lady Connie Smith of Corinthian Baptist Church are this year's Family of the Year. Former Cincinnati mayor Dwight Tillery will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Artis notes last year's college tour for young people was successful and will return this year, too.

The Midwest Black Family Reunion is a family-focused celebration of the historic strengths and values of the Black family. It launched in 1989 and is one of only a few such festivals still active. Civil Rights leader Dorothy Height, the woman who founded the national Black Family Reunion in 1986, also helped organize the March on Washington, and is credited for being the first person to view African American and women's equality as a whole, rather than separately.

"Someone asked me, 'Why do you continue to do the Black Family Reunion?' " Artis recalls. "I said 'because I want to make sure that we as a people are celebrated, that we're uplifted, that we're encouraged.' Over the four days you will be educated, you'll be uplifted, you will be encouraged, and you'll be informed. There are a lot of inequities in our community, but I believe there's fuel in the city to erase them all."

She also credits the events many sponsors for its longevity.

"This year's theme, 'Dedicated & Determined' inspires people to keep going and to do the right thing," adds Thomas Shockley, M.D., chief health equity officer with TriHealth, the event's presenting sponsor. "Despite our efforts to provide excellent equitable care, the data shows that there are disparities in our community, particularly in outcomes among racial and socioeconomic lines."

TriHealth will provide a variety of health screenings and resources during the four-day event.

