Cincinnati cyclists gear up for Bike to Work Day

This Friday is National Bike to Work Day. In the Cincinnati area, cyclists can take advantage of a few free offerings on their way to work.

In the morning, Tri-State Trails will hold its 15th annual Breakfast on the Bridge. The local Bike Month tradition invites cyclists of all experience levels to the Purple People Bridge to mingle with other commuters and enjoy some free coffee and breakfast items. The event organized by Tri-State Trails will also include several vendors.

Wade Johnston, executive director of Tri-State Trails, says the breakfast is great for new or aspiring bike commuters who want to connect with the cycling community and pick up some helpful tips from more experienced riders.

"It's kind of a gateway, or a welcoming, to anybody who's interested in riding, whether you're a die-hard commuter or just getting into the activity and want to learn how to do it more," Johnston told WVXU.

Metro and TANK also will have demo bike racks on the bridge so riders can get comfortable with using them on the actual busses.

Both transportation services will give free rides on Friday for riders who utilize the buses' bike racks.

Johnston says Cincinnati's biking community is growing each year and this year's Bike to Work Day comes at the perfect time when so much is happening locally around biking infrastructure.

This week alone, Cincinnati's Red Bike program returned after its hiatus, plans for a long-awaited bike trail moved forward, and the city hosted two national urbanists conferences.

"This is the best Bike to Work week ever," Johnston said. "Between Red Bike coming back online, the Oasis Trail getting a green light after over 15 years, the Congress for New Urbanism being in town, and 1,500 planners and architects coming to see the wonderful city we have, and with Breakfast on the Bridge happening Friday, it's just a great way to put a nice bow around it all."

Breakfast on the Bridge runs from 7-9 a.m. and is open to all cyclists.