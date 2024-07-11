American Sign Museum debuts expansion

The American Sign Museum aims to be a literal walk down memory lane. Starting Saturday, that walk will be longer and more in-depth.

The museum is located in the 100-year-old former Oesterlein Machine Company building in Camp Washington. The 20,000-square foot, $5.5-million expansion project extends the museum's signature Main Street display, which includes hundreds of historic neon and painted signs, many hanging from simulated storefronts.

"It has something for everyone, whether you're into sign history or roadside Americana — the bright lights," Director David Dupee says. "There will be some local things that folks recognize, and we also have our only marquee, which is from New Hampshire. That's attached to a new theater."

Dupee says his favorite new addition is the 21-foot tall Johnny's Big Red Grill neon sign, the tallest in the expansion. His grandfather frequented the restaurant when he lived in Ithaca, N.Y., attending Cornell University.

Longtime Cincinnati residents might have a similar reaction to signage from famed downtown Cincinnati restaurant The Maisonette included in the expanded Main Street.

Beyond the Main Street area, Director of Education and Engagement Erin Holland says the added space will allow the museum to grow its educational efforts. Those include a number of topics for K-12 students.

"So there's visual literacy, looking at the elements of marketing and branding and giving students some hands-on experience with that," she says. "And then financial literacy — we have signs that talk about a fifteen-cent burger, so we talk about inflation."

There will be new educational programs thanks to the expansion, too, Holland says.

"It will also give us space to grow our programs so we can offer sign workshops to get more into craft and the handmade element," she says.

The Sign Museum's expansion will open Saturday. You can find more information on their website.