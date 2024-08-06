Cincinnati Police say crime is down, but there are caveats

This summer in Cincinnati has been like many others — tragic shootings have grabbed headlines and caused heartache.

Police officials acknowledge the seriousness of those incidents, but say the city is heading in the right direction.

Police Chief Teresa Theetge Tuesday told Cincinnati City Council's Public Safety and Governance Committee that both violent and property crime are down from this time last year, and from the city's three-year average.

"Our shooting incidents are down," she said. "Our number of shooting victims are down. Our other violent crime categories are down."

Overall, violent crime is down about 6% from this time last year and 8% from the city's three-year average.

Shootings have dropped about 13% from the city's three-year average, CPD data suggests.

Property crime dropped about 13% since this time last year as well, according to the report Theetge gave Council. But it's up by less than 1% over the three-year average.

CPD Senior Crime Analyst Jillian Desmond told City Council there's some good news in the numbers, but also areas for concern.

"The good news is, we're down in all of our crime categories," she said. "That is true across the country. A lot of the bigger cities like us are seeing that exact trend. The important thing here is there can be variations geographically and inside the smaller types of crime."

One example is personal theft, which ticked up about 3% from this time last year.

"That is one of the only categories I believe we are up in," Theetge said. "For a victim, that's a big deal, to have something stolen from you."

Desmond and Theetge noted that most shootings, for example, took place in just four neighborhoods: Over-the-Rhine, West End, Avondale and Roselawn. Overall, most CPD response to crime happens in about 4% of the city, Theetge said.

You can read the full CPD summer crime update on the city's website.