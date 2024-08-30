Ohio launches substance abuse recovery workplace program

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was in Cincinnati Friday for the launch of the Ohio Recovery Friendly Workplace program.

The program encourages businesses in Ohio to adopt hiring practices that open the door for people recovering from substance abuse and addiction who are seeking employment. It can also provide funding for companies that adopt recovery-friendly policies and provide mental health and substance abuse treatment to employees.

Businesses that connect with local addiction recovery entities for training, education, and other services can receive the state's Recovery Friendly Workplace designation.

RELATED: DeWine encourages businesses to look at Ohio's formerly incarcerated population to fill jobs

DeWine says substance abuse and a shortage of workers are both significant problems in Ohio. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 61% of adults with a substance abuse disorder are employed. The governor says this program will direct employers to state and local resources that can provide employees battling addiction with a pathway to success while staying at their jobs.

"We have to change our culture," DeWine said. "So many people today have had an addiction problem, have an addiction problem, (or) have a mental health problem, and it really holds them back if we don't help them get the help that they need."

Companies interested in joining the program can learn more and request to receive the recovery-friendly designation online.