Hamilton County needs poll workers. Across the river, it's a different story

Election Day is drawing near, and some local boards of elections are still recruiting people to work the polls.

Hamilton County Board of Elections Director Sherry Poland says her office will hire about 2,800 precinct election officers to staff polling places on Nov. 5. She says in recent years they have turned to teenagers, with the "Youth at the Booth Challenge."

“We work with the area high schools, and actually challenge them to provide poll workers on Election Day,” she says. “They are paid the same as their adult counterparts: $225.”

Poland says they also have the "CLE at the BOE" program.

“A few years ago, the Ohio Supreme Court allowed attorneys who go through training and work the polls to receive up to four hours of free continuing legal education.”

Poland says even with those two groups, they still need more.

“If anyone has ever been interested, thought about working the polls, this would be a great election to get started. We know it’s a long day, but with the high turnout we believe the day will go very quickly.”

She says they have plenty of Democrats, and now need Republicans and unaffiliated voters.

Poland says precinct elections officials must be registered, active voters.

“It’s easy to apply to be a poll worker. Simply go onto our website. You can apply online or give us a call at the Board of Elections.”

Meanwhile in Kenton County...

In Kentucky, Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe says they actually have enough poll officials. “We have all our positions full which is a lovely, lovely thing.”

Summe says enough people have signed up so she has alternates, in case someone gets sick or otherwise can’t work Nov. 5.

“There have been several sites that have been put up by the Secretary of State’s Office as well as the State Board of Elections that has made it easy.”

She says there are several factors with getting enough precinct officers, but she thinks more people are interested in the election. “What’s on the ballot and things of that nature drives people to say ‘I need to be involved.' I think a lot of your parties have come forward and said 'Hey, we really need people to participate.’ ”

Kentucky pays $10 for training, and at least $60 for working on Election Day.