Retired Hamilton County Sheriff Simon Leis honored with plaque and ceremony

Hamilton County officials gathered Friday to recognize the long career and legacy of retired Hamilton County Sheriff Simon Leis.

Leis served as the county's top law enforcement officer for more than a quarter century — from 1987 to 2012. Prior to his role as sheriff, he served in the Marines, did a stint as Hamilton County prosecutor and as a Hamilton County Common Pleas Court judge.

A number of Leis' former staff crowded into the Hamilton County Justice Center lobby for the ceremony, which included remarks by his former chief deputy Sean Donovan, detective Mike Green, and current Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.

"I listened, and I watched and I did the things you taught me," McGuffey said. "I really can't thank you enough. In a work way, you've really been like a dad to me."

Leis returned the admiration, speaking of McGuffey's time as sheriff in glowing terms and giving appreciation to many members of his former staff.

Leis said he had no idea the ceremony or the large plaque that will hang in the lobby of the Justice Center were in the works. He got his first clue when friends took him to the studio of artists Tom Tsuchiya and Olivia Faillace to see the work in progress. Leis then sat for a two-hour session so Tsuchiya could capture his likeness.

The $25,000 plaque, which will hang permanently in the justice center, was funded by private donations.

At the ceremony, the former sheriff joked with his colleagues, reminisced about his time on the job, and said he was deeply moved by the tribute.

"I can say this — this has been a great, great, great honor for me," he said.