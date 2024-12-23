EnterTRAINment Junction celebrates final holiday season before closure

A holiday favorite for many families is closing. EnterTRAINment Junction in West Chester first opened in 2008 and claims the title of largest model train display in the country.

Owner Don Oeters says he's ready for retirement, but couldn't find anyone to buy the business and keep it open.

"We just barely make money so it was just very hard to find somebody," Oeters said. "But having said that, the memories will never be forgotten."

RELATED: The ultimate underground holiday: Christmas in a cave

Ninety trains run through 25,000-square feet of model railway, and there is a railroad museum area, a marble display, and mirror maze. The model display features landmarks like Cincinnati's now-defunct Coney Island, a working waterfall, and the Seattle Space Needle.

Oeters says his love for trains started as a young child and has only grown since then.

"I have American Flyer trains in the basement, and I have a garden railway out in the backyard; we've had it at that current house for 32 years," he said.

EnterTRAINment Junction's final day is Jan. 5, 2025.