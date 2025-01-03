Emergency shelters open for Greater Cincinnati's first winter storm of 2025

The forecast has turned cold and potentially snowy for Greater Cincinnati. That poses big risks for people without shelter. But area winter shelters have some capacity to provide refuge from cold temperatures, snow, and ice.

In Cincinnati

Cincinnati's winter shelter, operated by Shelter House at 411 Gest Street in Queensgate, opened Thursday. It will stay open during evenings throughout the winter for up to 200 single individuals experiencing homelessness. Its hours are 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. It will extend its hours to 10 a.m. between January 6 and 10.

The city's public libraries and recreation centers function as warming centers during their normal operating hours. You can find more information about those on the city's website.

Between January 6 and 10, Cincinnati will run a daytime cold weather shelter at the Over-the-Rhine Recreation Center at 1715 Republic St.

It will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6:45p.m. and then Tuesday to Friday from 6:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Metro will provide bus transportation to/from the overnight Winter Shelter at 411 Gest Street.

A release from the city says the shelter will also provide breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, behavioral health services, non-emergent health services, blankets, hats, and scarves, and pet services for people experiencing homelessness with their pets.

The city also encourages those needing shelter to call 311 or the United Way at 211.



In Northern Kentucky

The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, at 436 W. 13th Street in Covington, started its winter operations Nov. 1. It provides 68 shelter beds for all adults 18 or over on a first-come, first-served basis. The line starts at 5 p.m. and intake begins at 5:30 pm.

The Emergency Shelter will also operate as a 24/7 Warming Center for adults ages 18 and over from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.

An overnight warming center in the shelter's navigation center will operate overnight Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday (through Friday morning).

Welcome House operates a program in Boone County that provides hotel rooms during dangerous winter weather to county residents experiencing rural homelessness.

The program is activated via an executive order by the Boone County Judge/Executive. It's funded by Boone County's Mental Health & Intellectual Disability Tax. Officials in Boone County activated the program this week. It will stay active until at least Wednesday, Boone County Director of Community Services and Programs Laura Pleiman says.

"We take a look at the weather, including the temperature and any precipitation that might be happening and the duration that anyone might be facing if they were unsheltered and staying outside," she says of making the decision to operate.

The program has provided shelter for more than 70 people at a time during previous winter weather events. County officials will meet early next week to decide whether to extend the duration of this activation.

Last winter, Boone County officials activated the program five times. It provided 44 nights of shelter for 125 people. The winter prior to that, the program served 167 people — many during a period of extremely frigid weather.

Those needing shelter in Boone County can call Welcome House Outreach at 859-801-8453.