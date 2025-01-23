3 Cincinnatians named James Beard Award semifinalists

Three local names have been selected as 2025 James Beard Award semifinalists. Two are restaurateurs and the third owns a popular cocktail bar in Over-the-Rhine.

Jordan Anthony-Brown, chef-owner of The Aperture, is a semifinalist in the Emerging Chef category.

Wildweed co-owner David Jackman is a semifinalist for Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH).

Mike Stankovich, owner of Longfellow, is a semifinalist under Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

Nominees will be announced on April 2, and winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on June 16.

The James Beard Awards were created in 1990 and "recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive."

Camp Washington Chili holds Cincinnati's only James Beard Award. It won in the America's Classics category in 2000.

Chef Jose Salazar of Mita was a nominee for the 2024 Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH).

Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel was a nominee (2000, 2001, 2006) and semifinalist (2008, 2009, 2012, 2013) multiple times.

