Here's your 2025 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade grand marshal

One of Cincinnati's favorite Reds third basemen will lead the 106th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade: Chris Sabo.

"Who remembers a hard-nosed goggle-wearing third baseman?," says Reds CEO Phil Castellini. "Chris Sabo is going to be our grand marshal this year, and we're really excited about that."

Sabo will be joined by honorary grand marshal, two-time Daytona 500 champion and NASCAR broadcaster Michael Waltrip. The Reds are participating in the MLB Speedway Classic 2025 at Bristol Speedway in Tenn. in August.

Reds Hall of Fame Director Rick Walls says Sabo was excited when he called to let him know he would be the grand marshal, especially since it comes as the Reds plan to celebrate the late Pete Rose this season. Sabo was coached by Rose during his first couple years with the Reds.

"He played the game like Pete Rose did, and he talks a lot about how he looked up to Pete,"Walls says. "Like Pete, he was a pure ball player dedicated to his team and winning. ... He's a Reds Hall of Famer. When you ask Cincinnati fans what they like in a player, what do they say? They're going to tell you, they like hustle. They like hard work and determination. These were the hallmarks of the most, probably the most accomplished third baseman in Cincinnati Reds history."

During his tenure, Sabo was a fan favorite, known for his Rec Specs goggles and team dedication. He played third base from 1988-1993, and again in 1996. He was an All-Star in his first season and is one of only eight players in Reds history to win the Rookie of the Year Award. During the 1990 world championship season, Sabo led the club in home runs, doubles and runs scored. In the World Series, his .563 batting average was the second highest on the club and included a two-home run, three-RBI performance in the Reds’ 8-3 victory in Game 3. He's one of just three third basemen in the Reds Hall of Fame.

The Findlay Market Opening Day Parade steps off at noon on Thursday, March 27. The Reds open the 2025 season against the San Francisco Giants at 4:10 p.m.

