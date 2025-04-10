Reds games, other weekend events at The Banks scheduled to go on as planned

Multiple venues at The Banks say weekend events will proceed as scheduled despite significant flooding earlier this week.

The Ohio River crested at 60.8 feet early Tuesday, but the water is receding, allowing local officials to proceed with the cleanup effort.

A spokesperson for the Cincinnati Reds says the team will play its upcoming six-game homestand at Great American Ball Park as scheduled. Still, fans should be aware of nearby parking garage and road closures.

Weekend Reds games

Hamilton County Commission President Denise Driehaus says parking is available in some areas near the stadium and crews are now working to clear debris from portions of the Riverfront Garage ahead of the first pitch Friday evening.

"No promises, but we are working as quickly as we can," Driehaus said Thursday. "It's a collaboration between the city, the county, and the teams trying to make those spots available."

Other events and concerts at The Banks

Heritage Bank Center said on social media that it reopened its box office Thursday morning. All of its Disney on Ice performances on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will go on as scheduled.

Concerts at the Andrew J. Music Center also are expected to go on as scheduled. The venue's management says concert-goers should use the Race Street entrance to the parking garage since Mehring Way remains closed to traffic.

