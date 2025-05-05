What the executive order on public media means for Cincinnati Public Radio

As of late, public media’s existence has become a news story. In response, we want to be transparent about what the recent executive order means for Cincinnati Public Radio, and answer any questions the public might have about our current situation and the stations' future.

If you take away nothing else, let it be this: Nothing in this executive order alters why we exist. We exist to nurture and protect Greater Cincinnati’s public square, where people of differing perspectives can come together — across airwaves, digitally, and in real life — to build trust and strengthen communities. Everything we do is in the spirit of helping to create a community where everyone feels seen and heard, and we do that by consistently demonstrating our core values in all we do: building cultural bridges, elevating multiple perspectives, and sharing power with the communities we serve in our desire for community-owned and community-driven local media that matters to all our fellow citizens.

Rich Eiswerth

President, CEO and General Manager

What just happened?

President Trump signed an executive order titled “Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Biased Media.” The order instructs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to stop federal funding for NPR and PBS.

Does this mean Cincinnati Public Radio is losing federal support?

Not immediately. CPB is not under presidential authority — Congress created it to be independent. Executive orders don’t automatically change funding structures.

Does the order cut total public media funding?

No, the order hasn’t changed the overall congressional appropriation for public media yet. However, removing NPR and PBS could have a ripple effect on local stations like WVXU, WGUC, and WMUB.

How much federal funding does CPR receive?

Roughly 5% of CPR’s annual operating budget comes from CPB, which supports emergency alerts, educational outreach, and local journalism. The remaining 95% comes from members, sponsors, foundations, and community support.

Is Cincinnati Public Radio in danger of shutting down?

No. Cincinnati Public Radio remains operational and strong. The order targets federal dollars only. Private donations, foundation grants, corporate sponsorships, and member support continue to be the foundation of Cincinnati Public Radio’s near and long-term sustainability.

However, if CPB funds are redirected, the impact could be significant for local stations, especially smaller ones.

What is CPR doing in response?

CPR is doing several things to remain sure-footed in these unprecedented times:

Assessing and planning with CPB and NPR

Advocating with lawmakers to protect essential services

Staying transparent and keeping the public informed

Diversifying funding so services never depend on one source.

Has Cincinnati Public Radio's mission changed?

Not at all. We remain committed to building a trusted public radio station in Greater Cincinnati—sharing diverse voices, strengthening the community, and ensuring everyone feels seen and heard.

Cincinnati Public Radio’s mission is to be a trusted, independent source of journalism, music, and culture to empower a vibrant, engaged, and informed community. That will not change.