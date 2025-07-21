© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Harrison Avenue to get major safety features

91.7 WVXU | By Nick Swartsell
Published July 21, 2025 at 3:55 AM EDT
Harrison Avenue
City of Cincinnati
Harrison Avenue

City of Cincinnati workers will break ground Monday on a project adding significant safety additions to a four-mile stretch of Harrison Avenue.

The $7.6 million project from Queen City Avenue to Higbee Street is designed to reduce speeding and crashes while increasing pedestrian and cyclist safety on the thoroughfare into the West Side, the city says.

The city will "right-size" the street with lane adjustments; add 11 speed cushions; eight curb extensions; two new crosswalks at Bracken Woods Lane and Powell Drive; a protected, one-way bike lane from Queen City Avenue to Fairmount Avenue; and other safety measures.

In addition, city crews will add retaining walls east of Everglade Place and replace sidewalks buried when earthwork moved there.

Cincinnati's Department of Transportation and Engineering held community engagement sessions about the project in South Fairmount and Westwood in 2023.

Construction is expected to wrap up in May 2026. DOTE says there will be intermittent lane closures on Harrison Avenue until then. You can find out more about the project here.

Nick Swartsell
Nick came to WVXU in 2020. He has reported from a nuclear waste facility in the deserts of New Mexico, the White House press pool, a canoe on the Mill Creek, and even his desk one time.
