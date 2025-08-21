Foxy Shazam brings 'Magic' to Cincinnati Public Radio

Fans of Cincinnati and the new Superman movie likely knew to look for cameos of Union Terminal and the Lytle Tunnel (no matter how brief). But did you know Eric Nally, lead singer of Cincinnati's own Foxy Shazam, also made an appearance? (Don't worry, we won't spoil it for you if you missed it.)

Eric Nally / Instagram Left: Foxy Shazam with DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn.

Right: Foxy Shazam frontman Eric Nally on the set of Superman.

The group is Superman filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's "favorite band in the world that is objectively the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world," Gunn said during San Diego's Comic Con, where he announced Foxy's "Oh Lord" as the theme song to Peacemaker Season 2, now streaming on HBO Max.

Their newest single, "Magic," is now available on all streaming platforms, and the group says the song is a return to their roots. The track "perfectly captures the band’s signature blend of timeless rock and roll, infectious pop melodies, and electrifying, high-octane songwriting," according to a release.

Check out the videos below for an exclusive performance of "Magic," as well as an interview with the entire band in our studios where they discuss what's next, the local music scene, the importance of public media, and their unyielding passion for the city of Cincinnati.

Foxy Shazam will be heading out on a tour this fall. For tickets and dates, visit FoxyShazam.com.

