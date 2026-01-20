Vacant factory in Covington to get new life

Eight acres of empty factory is being called the next stage of Covington's revitalization. The Northern Kentucky Port Authority is buying the Duro Bag plant on Madison Avenue.

Executive Director Christine Russell says the Port is getting funding help from the city, Kenton County, the Catalytic Fund and BE NKY Growth Partnership.

“We are going to be working with the development community to get their ideas of what they think this could be,” she says. “Obviously, having it under the control of this partnership gives us the ability to help guide that and lead that and make sure what comes here is a benefit to the city.”

Russell says there are no concrete plans for what could go there, but she says they're looking at a combination of residential and commercial uses.

Covington Mayor Ron Washington says it's an important step in the city's revitalization.

“This acquisition gives Covington something incredibly important,” he says. “The ability to shape what comes next.”

Washington says the site means development south of 12th Street will keep up with the development north of 12th Street, closer to the Ohio River.

Christine Russell says no matter what the plans are for the site, historic preservation is a must.

“We definitely want to honor the history of this property,” she says. “Full scale demolition is not on the list for us.”

The facility includes the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway Company roundhouse.

The owner of the plant, Charles Shor, says the $4.5 million from the sale will go to his foundation.

“Every dollar. We’re building a technical school in Holmes. We’re building one in Ludlow. We’re looking at a couple of other sites nearby, and we’re going to be looking at sites throughout,” Shor says. “And we do also a lot for epilepsy research.”

Shor says he's glad to see the property will be taken care of. Duro Bag was founded in 1953 in Ludlow. The paper bag manufacturer was sold to a South Carolina company in 2014.

Read more:

