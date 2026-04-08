Cincinnati demonstrators call for an end to the U.S. war with Iran

The ceasefire announced in the U.S. war with Iran isn't enough for many of the people who gathered outside the Hamilton County Courthouse Wednesday night.

Sister Alice Gerdeman with the Sisters of Devine Providence says the U.S.-initiated war is making the world less safe. She sees the ceasefire as more of a negotiating tactic.

“I sincerely hope that there will be enough people who speak out against it, or perhaps Congress will say ‘no more money for such things,’ ” she says. “And that somehow the powers that are making what I consider to be rather bad decisions will understand that it’s hurting their political future and that might make them stop.”

Gerdeman was holding a banner with Sister Leslie Keener who says she's happy there was a ceasefire.

“But I would prefer that we resolve the conflict entirely and stop the provocation,” she says.

Keener says she wants the U.S. to abide by international law.

Kean Babcock with the anti-war veterans group About Face criticized President Trump's promise on social media to end the Iranian civilization if a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz was not reached by 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. Babcock told the crowd this was not a war between Americans and Iranians.

“A civilized society does not support and fund a genocide. A civilized society does not dog-whistle nuclear war through a Tweet,” he says. “A civilized society does not exist through the subjugation and exploitation of working people whether foreign or domestic. And a good person does not sit idly by while their country commits atrocities.”

Babcock says the war Americans are paying for is leading to higher prices for gas, food and utilities.

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