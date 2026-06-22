National Weather Service confirms at least 6 tornadoes touched down in the Tri-State

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 6 tornadoes touched down across the Tri-State area during overnight storms last Thursday, damaging buildings, uprooting trees and taking down power lines.

The tornadoes were near Florence, Williamstown, Maysville and Carroll County, Kentucky, as well as Aurora and Drewersburg, Indiana.

The National Weather Service is continuing to work with local emergency management agencies to survey additional damage. They’re investigating a potential seventh tornado in Pendleton County, Kentucky.

Screenshot / National Weather Service A map from the National Weather Service shows the location of several tornadoes that hit the Tri-State area on June 18, 2026.

Meteorologist James Gibson says the three strongest tornadoes were classified as EF2, meaning they produced wind speeds up to 135 mph.

One was on the ground for 12 minutes as it traveled through Dearborn County and Ohio County, Indiana, then Boone County, Kentucky. Another went from Franklin County, Indiana, through Butler County, Ohio. The third hit Mason County, Kentucky.

Gibson says the National Weather Service determined the rating by observing certain types of damage.

“The tops of the trees were snapped and just gone... so that's indicative of EF2 strength,” Gibson said. “We saw a lot of roofs blown off, and even some structures... blown down.”

The tornadoes near Florence and Williamstown, Kentucky, were EF1s. Details on the tornado in Carroll County, Kentucky, are still pending.

The National Weather Service produced public information statements with details about each confirmed tornado.



Indiana Governor Mike Braun has declared a state of disaster emergency for 63 counties, including Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley and Switzerland. The decision comes after the state experienced flooding, severe storms and tornadoes last week.

The declaration lets the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to tap the State Disaster Relief Fund, allowing families in the affected counties with eligible storm expenses to apply for financial help.

Read more:

