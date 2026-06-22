A new walking & biking trail network could connect Northern Kentucky

Local trails groups are unveiling a plan this week to connect three Northern Kentucky counties for biking and walking.

Tri-State Trails and the Cincinnati Off Road Alliance (CORA) will present a feasibility report Wednesday evening showing existing trails and bike infrastructure in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties as well as opportunities for expansion and interconnection to create what the groups call "a braided trail network."

"This interconnected system of paved and natural surface trails is envisioned to provide continuous routes that link communities and destinations while offering flexible options for people walking, biking, and exploring outdoors," the proposed plan reads.

Tri-State Trails and CORA say they have worked with 40 local and county governments, conservation districts, nonprofits and community groups on recommendations that would allow cyclists and pedestrians to better navigate Northern Kentucky.

The presentation will take place at 5 p.m. at the OneNKY Center in Covington. A group bike ride will follow.

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