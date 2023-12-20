Kentucky officials announce final 4th Street Bridge concept

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has released the final concept for the next 4th Street Bridge between Newport and Covington.

The 446-foot arched design will feature four lanes of traffic and separated 12-foot-wide shared use paths on both sides.

KYTC Project Engineer Cory Wilson says the concept gives both Newport and Covington room to grow.

"What really drove the decision is planning for all the development that is happening in the local area," he said. "You've got the Ovation site, the IRS site in Covington that is being developed, you've got Margaritaville that is coming. So there's going to be a lot of traffic crossing the bridge and we wanted it to be efficient for years to come."

There's been a lot of public input about the bridge, including an alternative design put forward by the Devou Good Foundation.

Some of that input focused on pedestrian and bicycling safety on the bridge. That's something Covington Mayor Joe Meyer agrees is very important.

"There are more than a thousand people a day who cross the 4th Street Bridge on bicycles or on foot," he said. "And the current capacity is appalling."

Meyer says the four lanes for motorized traffic — an increase from the current bridge's three lanes — are necessary as both Covington and Newport grow. He's also keen on the bridge's distinctive design, saying it allows sweeping views of the scenic location over the Licking River near its confluence with the Ohio River.

The bridge will have updated weight limits, allowing public transit to cross it. The current bridge's weight limits don't allow TANK buses to utilize it.

The current bridge over the Licking River was constructed in 1936 and has reached the end of its lifespan. KYTC officials say the next step is the bridge's technical design. They expect construction to begin in 2025.

