Kentucky's unclaimed property includes more than just refunds, rebates and forgotten payouts

The state of Kentucky's unclaimed property list is usually made up of uncashed checks, old life insurance policies, and other finances. But, sometimes, there are unique treasures waiting to be claimed.

State Treasurer Mark Metcalf says there are family heirlooms and more personal items.

“We have five Bronze Stars. We have three Purple Hearts,” he says. “We have urns with ashes.”

Many times, the property is found in abandoned safe deposit boxes.

“We’ve come across false teeth. It’s odd, but it’s not unusual,” he says. “We have family photos. We have the keepsakes that were intended to be handed down to a grandchild.”

He says there are locks of hair, bullion, and a prop gun from a James Bond movie.

Metcalf says in addition to those things, Kentucky has about $1.2 billion in the unclaimed fund.

“Behind every dollar, there’s a Kentuckian. And behind every item of sentimental value, there’s a memory.”

Metcalf says in addition to an online listing, his office travels the state, looking for the rightful owners at roadshows.

“Most claims are for a hundred dollars or less. And still that’s important to people,” he says. “One out of every seven Kentuckians is due unclaimed property.”

Read more:

