© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get the latest news and voter guides for 2026 midterms in OH, KY and IN >>

Kentucky's unclaimed property includes more than just refunds, rebates and forgotten payouts

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart, WVXU
Published October 29, 2026 at 3:53 PM EDT
a blank check
Money Knack
/
Unsplash

The state of Kentucky's unclaimed property list is usually made up of uncashed checks, old life insurance policies, and other finances. But, sometimes, there are unique treasures waiting to be claimed.
State Treasurer Mark Metcalf says there are family heirlooms and more personal items.

“We have five Bronze Stars. We have three Purple Hearts,” he says. “We have urns with ashes.”

Many times, the property is found in abandoned safe deposit boxes.

“We’ve come across false teeth. It’s odd, but it’s not unusual,” he says. “We have family photos. We have the keepsakes that were intended to be handed down to a grandchild.”

He says there are locks of hair, bullion, and a prop gun from a James Bond movie.

Metcalf says in addition to those things, Kentucky has about $1.2 billion in the unclaimed fund.

“Behind every dollar, there’s a Kentuckian. And behind every item of sentimental value, there’s a memory.”

Metcalf says in addition to an online listing, his office travels the state, looking for the rightful owners at roadshows.

“Most claims are for a hundred dollars or less. And still that’s important to people,” he says. “One out of every seven Kentuckians is due unclaimed property.”

Read more:
Tags
Local News Daily ViewKentucky
Bill Rinehart, WVXU
Bill has been with WVXU since 2014. He started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
See stories by Bill Rinehart, WVXU