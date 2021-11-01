© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
SPOTLIGHT: Your 2021 voter guide to Cincinnati's races for mayor, City Council, school board and more ahead of Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 2. >>
Borgman_cropped.jpg
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media – comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more.Local media is still his beat and he’s bringing his interest, curiosity, contacts and unique style to Cincinnati Public Radio and 91.7 WVXU.Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

JonJon Curl to rock afternoons on KISS 107

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published November 1, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT
JonJon Curl USE 11.1.2021.jpg
Courtesy of JonJon Curl
Jonathan "JonJon" Curl hosted afternoons on WKRQ-FM (Q102) until July 2020.

After a 16-month break, former Q102 host "JonJon" Curl returns to the airwaves on iHeartMedia's WKFS-FM.

Since leaving WKRQ-FM abruptly in July of last year, JonJon Curl's Q102 listeners have repeatedly asked, "What are you doing now?"

Finally he can tell them.

As of today, he's back on the radio 2-7 p.m. hosting JonJon & Friends on HeartMedia's KISS 107 (107.1).

"I say 'friends' because I hope to have a guest on every day. Everyone is my friend, so this encompasses everyone in Cincinnati," Curl says.

Curl has a lot of friends throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky from his 13 years at Hubbard's WKRQ-FM (101.9), the last five as afternoon host. Curl, who also was assistant program director, was paired with Laura Powell (Fritz) in 2015 after Brian Douglas left Q102.

Curl abruptly walked out on his contract in July 2020. Radio Insight reported that he resigned to start "a new chapter in a different realm."

The non-compete clause in his WKRQ-FM contract prevented him for appearing on another Cincinnati station until Nov. 1. In the interim, Curl has worked on a hyperlocal magazine for Alexandria, Ky., published by Milwaukee-based Best Version Media.

JonJon will return to the airwaves on KISS 107, the station he listened to as a teenager while attending Newport High School. He plans to be heard all over the iHeartMedia dial today, dropping in on WEBN-FM's KiddChris morning show and WLW-AM's Scott Sloan talk show.

He hopes to lure today's teens away from online music sources to radio by aggressively using all social media platforms, and visiting area high school sporting events.

"That's my conquest, my challenge, to make radio local again," he says.

John Kiesewetter, who has covered television and media for more than 35 years, has been working for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM since 2015.
