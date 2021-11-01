JonJon Curl to rock afternoons on KISS 107

Since leaving WKRQ-FM abruptly in July of last year, JonJon Curl's Q102 listeners have repeatedly asked, "What are you doing now?"

Finally he can tell them.

As of today, he's back on the radio 2-7 p.m. hosting JonJon & Friends on HeartMedia's KISS 107 (107.1).

"I say 'friends' because I hope to have a guest on every day. Everyone is my friend, so this encompasses everyone in Cincinnati," Curl says.

Curl has a lot of friends throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky from his 13 years at Hubbard's WKRQ-FM (101.9), the last five as afternoon host. Curl, who also was assistant program director, was paired with Laura Powell (Fritz) in 2015 after Brian Douglas left Q102.

Curl abruptly walked out on his contract in July 2020. Radio Insight reported that he resigned to start "a new chapter in a different realm."

The non-compete clause in his WKRQ-FM contract prevented him for appearing on another Cincinnati station until Nov. 1. In the interim, Curl has worked on a hyperlocal magazine for Alexandria, Ky., published by Milwaukee-based Best Version Media.

JonJon will return to the airwaves on KISS 107, the station he listened to as a teenager while attending Newport High School. He plans to be heard all over the iHeartMedia dial today, dropping in on WEBN-FM's KiddChris morning show and WLW-AM's Scott Sloan talk show.

He hopes to lure today's teens away from online music sources to radio by aggressively using all social media platforms, and visiting area high school sporting events.

"That's my conquest, my challenge, to make radio local again," he says.

