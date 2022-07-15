55th annual 'Action Auction' airs Sept. 7-10

WCET-TV and Dayton's WPTD-TV need your help with donations of collectibles, sports memorabilia, travel packages, sports and concert tickets, gift cards, gift certificates and gift baskets as the stations count down the 55 days to the 55th anniversary Action Auction.

Online bidding will start Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. The live auction simulcast on Channels 48 and 16 will air 7-11 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Sept. 7-9, and Saturday, Sept. 10 3-11 p.m. The program also will be available on the stations’ live streams and the PBS Video App.

Cincinnati's Action Auction, WCET-TV's main fundraiser for more than five decades, combined with Dayton's Great TV Auction in 2019. What was once a 10-day television event has been trimmed over the years to five days, and then to four days, but always ending with a big wine sale on Saturday.

For several years WCET-TV auctioned off new automobiles and homes. Cincinnati Magazine in 1996 reported that three builders provided new Action Auction homes in Fairfield, Mason and Loveland.

An average of 2,500 items are sold each year, says Kellie May, WCET-TV communications and digital initiatives manger.

During the September telecast, viewers will see a special anniversary logo, signs in the studio, and Action Auction history facts and trivia. Some of those Auction factoids will be used in daily on-air messages and social media to promote the Sept. 7-10 telecast, May says.

From the WCET-TV release:

“While the auction has morphed over the years — including the combination of the Great TV Auction in 2019 — the goal of raising money for local public broadcasting hasn’t changed. We are looking forward to an awesome 55th anniversary,” says Mary MacDowell, events manager for the stations.

Items will be available to preview online at https://actionauction.givesmart.com starting on August 15. Donations will be accepted through August 26. To donate, visit https://events.CETconnect.org, email actionauction@CETconnect.org or call 513-345-6579.

“We have some awesome items up for bid this year thanks to our gracious donors. We understand that many of the businesses and organizations in our community are struggling, so we’re extra appreciative of those who were able to help support this long-standing event,” MacDowell said.

The stations will also be airing 55 facts – one per day – leading up to Sept. 7. Many of those will also be shared on the stations’ social media channels. Here are just a few:

The first auction raised $31,000 in two days.

The Action Auction used to be a formal event – men even wore tuxedos.

Marge Schott used to bring her dogs to the auction.

The Action Auction once included a house.

Mrs. John Wood II was the first auction chair.

Funds raised during the Action Auction help support CET and ThinkTV’s efforts on air, online and in the community, from award-winning national and local programming to training for educators to resources for families.

