Bengals game bumps ABC shows to Bounce channel

WCPO-TV aims to keep both Bengals fans and loyal Bachelor viewers happy Thursday night.

Channel 9 has exclusive over-the-air rights to Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football Bengals-Ravens game at 8 p.m. Thursday. It's a critical game for the Bengals (5-4), last in the AFC North, against first-place Baltimore (7-3).

Not a football fan?

WCPO-TV will move ABC's primetime lineup Thursday night to the Bounce network on over-the-air Channel 9.3. It's also available on Spectrum Channel 992 and Altafiber Channel 241.

The Golden Bachelor will air at 8 p.m., followed by Bachelor in Paradise at 9 p.m. ABC's first senior Bachelor series concludes in two weeks, on Nov. 30.

WCPO-TV will do all it can to hype the game, not unlike when WLWT-TV, WKRC-TV or WXIX-TV broadcast a Bengals game.

Channel 9 "will have special reports in every newscast leading up to the game" including pregame coverage starting on WCPO 9 News at 7 p.m., which will expand from 30 minutes to an hour Thursday. Postgame coverage will air during the 11 p.m. news, according to a station spokesperson.

