Megan Mitchell 'follows her heart' back to Cincinnati

After a year in a top 5 TV market, anchor-reporter Megan Mitchell says she's following her heart and returning to Cincinnati's WLWT-TV in January.

"It was always my dream to make it to a top 5 market and I've worked hard to make that happen. But now, I have to follow my heart and return to my community. SEE YOU IN JANUARY!!!" she announced on social media.

The Connecticut native was a reporter, weekend anchor and fill-in weekday anchor at WLWT-TV from 2016 to 2022. A year ago she left Cincinnati, the nation's No. 36 TV market, for ABC affiliate WFAA-TV in Dallas, the No. 5 market.

Courtesy Megan Mitchell Megan Mitchell celebrates outside her new employer, WFAA-TV in Dallas, in October 2022.

"I cannot wait to be a weekday morning anchor alongside @KellyRippin, @StevenAlbritton and @RandiRicoWLWT back at @WLWT," she also posted on social media Tuesday.

"Cincinnati is a culture like no other. It's the place in this universe where I feel most myself. My happiest! My home!"

Mitchell, who came out as gay 12 years ago, is an LGBTQ+ influencer with 1.8 million followers on TikTok. She received a Power of Her award for her LGBTQ+ advocacy by the Human Rights Campaign of Cincinnati during her six years at WLWT-TV.

When she announced her move last year, she said the "decision was so difficult because I truly love Cincinnati, my current station/management/coworkers and every person I have met in this city."

Her return gives WLWT-TV the option of expanding the daily morning anchor team to three like WKRC-TV (Bob Herzog, Sheila Gray, Aleah Hordges), or to rotate anchor pairs like WXIX-TV (Dan Wells, Andrea Finney, Lauren Minor).

She also gives WLWT-TV a veteran reporter who has covered many big stories in Greater Cincinnati.

"We're excited to welcome Megan back to the WLWT News 5 team. Her knowledge and absolute love of Cincinnati will further strengthen WLWT's news coverage of the biggest stories and community events our viewers rely on every day," said Jeff Benscoter, WLWT news director, in the station's announcement.

"From severe weather, the Fountain Square shooting and coverage of U.S. Presidents, to the Flying Pig marathon, Reds Opening Day and spending a week in L.A. for the Bengals Super Bowl, Megan has been a key team member at WLWT for years," he said.

Mitchell also gives Channel 5 an infectious, enthusiastic personality, someone who genuinely speaks with exclamation points.

"It's rare to join a news team where I'm already great friends with my co-workers! I can't wait to join them weekday mornings and share the most important stories of the day from across Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-State," Mitchell said in WLWT-TV's news release.

"Nothing can replace home — and that's what Cincinnati and WLWT have become to me. I'm excited to be back with the people I love, in the city I love."

