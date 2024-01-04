Local Vietnamese actors needed for 'Control Freak' feature film

Award-winning director Shal Ngo has an unusual opportunity for Greater Cincinnati residents: Not only does he need 79 extras for his Control Freak feature film, but the filmmaker is looking for Vietnamese actors for the lead roles.

Film Cincinnati announced the casting search Thursday for Ngo, a 2008 New York University graduate who has won awards from the SXSW Film Festival for The Box and the SyFy Channel for The Glow of a Warm Aquarium.

"The principal roles of 'Sang' and 'Thuy' need to be Vietnamese origin," says casting director Abigail Esmena.

The Sang character is a male Vietnamese in his mid-60s. "Aunt Thuy" is a female Vietnamese in her 50s. Both have lines to speak in Vietnamese, says Esmena, owner of TheAuditionRoom513 in Longworth Hall on Pete Rose Way.

"I would love to have a local Vietnamese person for these roles, otherwise they plan to fly in actors. As a lover of my community here, I know we can find these two roles in the Tristate," Esmena says.

The third lead character is "The Sanshi," described by Film Cincinnati as a “costumed demon.”

The Sanshi "will be in costume so any ethnicity works," Esmena says. "However, the person playing that role must be tall, thin and very flexible! They originally asked for people over 6-foot but I've opened it to 5-feet 11 and up. The most important aspect is the flexibility of this person, as they'll be in a suit with multiple arms operated by other people, crawling, contorting, moving around."

The producers also need 79 extras of any descent or gender over the age of 18, she says. And she needs one Vietnamese boy, age 7 to 9, as an extra, she says.

Film Cincinnati said the movie needed two stand-ins for the two lead characters, but Esmena said she hasn’t “received the specifications on these two yet."

The film will be shot in Covington, Ky., and surrounding areas with production scheduled to start on Feb. 19, Esmena says.

Actors seeking the lead roles should email Esmena at abi@auditionroom513.com. Applicants should provide their name, height and the role they are interested in playing.

Background actors should apply at https://forms.gle/ZKctzArFTLmzeXGn9

Ngo, born in Minnesota to a Vietnamese artist-turned-engineer, has premiered two films at the Tribeca Film Festival. The Last Fisherman, a science fiction drama set in Vietnam he filmed while living there, was screened in 2018. The Box, an experimental documentary about solitary confinement in American prisons, premiered there in 2021. He also won best director for The Park at the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival, according to his Shalngo website.

The writer/director/editor/animator splits his time between New York, Los Angeles and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

"Shal was bitten by the film bug early,and fondly remembers balancing his family's video camera on his 9-year-old shoulder (it shot directly onto VHS tapes and weighed a ton)," according to his biography on the Internet Movie Database.

Since graduating from NYU in 2008, he has "kept busy in the narrative, documentary and commercial worlds. He regularly works with progressive politicians and has created commercials and content" for Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders and the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union). "His narrative and documentary work has won Adweek's Ad of the Day and Vimeo Staff Picks on multiple occasions."

He loves to "mix genres . . . and wants to blur the line between art and entertainment, and push his audience to ask deeper questions about their own lives and preconceptions," according to his bio.