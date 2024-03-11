WKRC-TV loses Opening Day and Bengals preseason games

Cincinnati TV viewers will be watching Opening Day and Bengals preseason games on a different local station.

Stefan Schellhas, WKRC-TV vice president and general manager, confirmed Monday that his station will not be simulcasting Opening Day with the Reds regional sports network, as it has done for more than a decade.

Channel 12 also has lost the Bengals local TV package, which includes preseason games in August; Bengals Weekly, Bengals Nation (the weekly event and TV show), Bengals Backstage and From The Jungle; as well as the designation as "the Bengals station" in Cincinnati, according to a note Schellhas sent to the WKRC-TV staff. He declined to comment for this story.

Channel 12 has broadcast the Bengals exhibition games for about 20 years.

As of now, it's not clear which Cincinnati TV station(s) picked up the Opening Day simulcast from Bally Sports Ohio, and the Bengals TV deal. Bengals and Reds officials have not responded to my inquiries.

Bally Sports Ohio also has not responded to my email. However, I'm told from knowledgeable local TV folks that the Opening Day game at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 29, will be simulcast by a free over-the-air Cincinnati television station — but that Bally Sports Ohio will not air live coverage of the Opening Day parade as in past years. Diamond Sports Group, which operates the regional sports network, sought bankruptcy protection a year ago.

In the staff memo, Schellhas said he had been "under the assumption for months" that WKRC-TV would give up Bengals programming to another station.

"The deal was up for renewal, via a bidding process, and the price … to keep the rights deal would have been detrimental to our business model," he wrote.

However, he pointed out that WKRC-TV will air eight to 10 regular season Bengals games and the AFC playoffs from CBS.

"The other stations will have one to three games, and one of the stations will have what we just lost. Ask yourself what will draw more eyeballs and which you'd rather have," he told the staff.

Shellhas sees losing the Bengals deal as a chance to enhance other parts of the station. "I have realized that there is opportunity with the time and resources that we will be getting back," he said.

