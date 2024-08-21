Lawrenceburg High School dedicates Jim Scott Studio Friday

With the help of Jim Scott’s family, Lawrenceburg High School will offer its first year-long audio and video broadcasting and mass media courses for 60 students in the new Jim Scott Broadcasting Studio.

Provided Jim Scott's widow, Donna Hartman, and media guests will see what's behind the Jim Scott Broadcasting Studio door at the dedication ceremony 1 p.m. Friday Aug. 23.

The Jim Scott facility, to be dedicated 1 p.m. Friday, is a state-of-the-art video production lab with audio equipment, handheld and studio cameras, lighting, TelePrompters, green screen, control room and computers equipped for editing and video creation, says principal Jared Leiker.

Scott, one of Greater Cincinnati’s most popular radio personalities, died June 28 at 81 from complications with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Scott was the No. 1 rated morning host for most of his 47-year career here mainly on WLW-AM and. WSAI-AM. He lived outside of Lawrenceburg in Dearborn County since the late 1970s.

This year students “are producing our school announcements as a news broadcast and working on special projects, including content for our 150th graduating class. We're also planning to stream games and film other events,” Leiker says.

Long-range plans include adding a radio station, says Leiker, who had met Scott several times at local running events and community gatherings.

When Scott’s widow, Donna, heard about the new broadcasting class, “I asked the principal about naming rights, and he was all over it. I also endowed a Jim Scott scholarship,” Donna says. She will see the studio for the first time Friday.

“I can't fully express the significance of the support Donna and Jim’s legacy provide to our students. It’s an honor to carry forward a piece of Jim's legacy, and I’m thrilled that his impact will continue through the Jim Scott Memorial Scholarship,” Leiker says.

John Kiesewetter Jim Scott and his wife Donna at the 2016 Reds Hall of Fame induction dinner.

“Donna's support will give hundreds of students the chance to explore a field that many might never have experienced. The creation of the Jim Scott Scholarship will help students pursue their passion in ways they might not have been able to otherwise.”

The program is part of a dual credit CTE (career technical education) pathway through which students earn both high school and college credits. The courses will include Principles of Broadcasting, Audio & Video Production Essentials, Mass Media Production and a potential capstone class that could involve work-based learning experiences, Leiker says. Scott Moore is teaching the classes which will eventually serve about 90 to 100 students annual, Leiker says.

“We’re always striving to offer our students opportunities in fields that engage them and prepare them for future careers. Broadcasting is a dynamic field, and in today’s digital age, the skills they develop here will be invaluable,” Leiker says.

