James Beard Awards bypass Cincinnati again

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published June 16, 2025 at 10:08 PM EDT
man in denim shirt stands in front of shelves of alcohol
Courtesy
/
Catherine Viox/Catherine Grace Photo
Longfellow's Mike Stankovich was one of Cincinnati's two 2025 James Beard Award nominees.

Cincinnati's two nominees in this year's prestigious James Beard Awards fell just short. The winners were announced Monday night in Chicago.

Wildweed co-owner David Jackman was a nominee for Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH); and Mike Stankovich, owner of Longfellow, was a nominee under Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

Jordan Anthony-Brown, chef-owner of The Aperture, was named a semifinalist in the Emerging Chef category, but did not advance to nominee.

man in blue chef apron stands with hands on hips surrounded by restaurant tables
Chris Von Holle
/
Provided
Chef and Wildweed co-owner David Jackman was one of Cincinnati's two 2025 James Beard Award nominees.

When the finalists were announced, Stankovich told WVXU, "it was a nice surprise! Not the reason I am in this business, but its nice to be recognized beyond just making drinks. The staff and guests are what really counts anyways."

Similarly, Jackman wrote on social media at the time, "While this award nomination is a 'chef award nomination,' a chef is no one without his team. Thank you to everyone who puts so much into everything we do."

The James Beard Awards were created in 1990 and "recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive."

Camp Washington Chili holds Cincinnati's only James Beard Award. It won in the America's Classics category in 2000.

Chef Jose Salazar of Mita's was a nominee for the 2024 Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH) and several Cincinnati restaurants earned nods in 2023.

Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel was a nominee (2000, 2001, 2006) and semifinalist (2008, 2009, 2012, 2013) multiple times.

