These 2 Cincinnatians are James Beard nominees

Two of three local food industry standouts named as 2025 James Beard Award semifinalists have advanced to nominees. One is a restaurateur and the other owns a popular cocktail bar in Over-the-Rhine.

Wildweed co-owner David Jackman is a nominee for Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH).

"While this award nomination is a 'chef award nomination,' a chef is no one without his team," Jackman wrote on social media. "Thank you to everyone who puts so much into everything we do."

Mike Stankovich, owner of Longfellow, is a nominee under Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

"I was not expecting to progress as a finalist, so it was a nice surprise! Not the reason I am in this business, but its nice to be recognized beyond just making drinks," Stankovich tells WVXU. "The staff and guests are what really counts anyways."

Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on June 16.

Jordan Anthony-Brown, chef-owner of The Aperture, was named a semifinalist in the Emerging Chef category, but did not advance to nominee.

The James Beard Awards were created in 1990 and "recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive."

Camp Washington Chili holds Cincinnati's only James Beard Award. It won in the America's Classics category in 2000.

Chef Jose Salazar of Mita's was a nominee for the 2024 Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH).

Chef Jean-Robert de Cavel was a nominee (2000, 2001, 2006) and semifinalist (2008, 2009, 2012, 2013) multiple times.

