Altafiber restoring FanDuel Sports Ohio to cable, Fioptics+ customers

And this one belongs to Reds fans who are Altafiber customers.

And to Altafiber customers who are fans of the NHL Columbus Blue Jackets and the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers.

Altafiber cable systems will restore the FanDuel Sports Network Ohio — which carries the Reds, Blue Jackets and Cavaliers — to Channel 27 within hours of making the announcement on Friday afternoon Feb. 7.

Altafiber pulled the plug on the FanDuel regional sports network on Nov. 26, a week after the Reds announced the team had ended its relationship with FanDuel to move Reds TV production and distribution to Major League Baseball’s MLB TV.

However, the Reds reversed course last month and returned to FanDuel, owned by Main Street Sports Group. (The parent company of FanDuel — formerly Diamond Sports Group — changed its name to Main Street Sports Group after emerging from bankruptcy in November.)

From the Altafiber release:

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altafiber announced today that it has reached an agreement with Main Street Sports Group (owner of FanDuel Sports Network) to carry FanDuel Sports Network Ohio on altafiber’s Fioptics+ video platform. The agreement, which is effective this evening, ensures Fioptics+ customers can access the upcoming Cincinnati Reds season, along with Cleveland Cavaliers and Columbus Blue Jackets games.

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio is available on Channel 27 in crystal clear 1080p.

The Cincinnati Reds recently announced a new linear and digital rights agreement with Main Street Sports Group (formerly Bally Sports), to produce and distribute Reds game telecasts in 2025. Per the agreement, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio will remain the home of the Reds in 2025, broadcasting all in-market games that are not exclusively televised nationally, as well as 30-minute pre-and post-game shows.

“Altafiber is a longstanding partner of the Cincinnati Reds and has been serving our hometown of Greater Cincinnati for more than 150 years. We understand the importance of the Reds to our community, and we are pleased to reach this agreement to carry FanDuel Sports Network Ohio,” said Jason Praeter, Altafiber’s president for Consumer & Small Business.

This answers one of the questions facing baseball fans about Reds TV coverage that I wrote about on Wednesday.

I reported that the FanDuel Sports Network Ohio will air its first Reds exhibition game at the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, Feb. 26, by picking up the Angels’ broadcasters and production team.

The Reds TV crew makes its spring debut on Wednesday, March 5, for a Texas Rangers game from Goodyear, Ariz. — but neither the Reds nor FanDuel have said who will be in the booth this season.