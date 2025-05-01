Guy Fieri at Jungle Jim’s Eastgate store Monday, May 5

We don’t know if his red ’68 Camaro will be here, but Food Network star Guy Fieri will have plenty of his Santo Tequila at Jungle Jim’s Eastgate store on Monday, May 5.

The native of Columbus, Ohio, returns to the Buckeye State to promote the tequila he owns with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar.

The host of Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives — now in its 20th season — will meet and take photographs with fans and autograph bottles of his tequila 5-6 p.m. Monday at the Clermont County Jungle Jim’s, 4450 Eastgate South Dr., Union Township, Ohio, 45245.

Born Guy Ramsey Ferry in Columbus on Jan. 22, 1968, the chef/TV host/producer has been a frequent visitor to Ohio. The self-proclaimed "Mayor of Flavortown" has featured more than a dozen Greater Cincinnati restaurants on “Triple D” including Lucius Q, Blue Ash Chili, The Governor, Terry's Turf Club, Taste of Belgium, Senate, Bakersfield, Kiki, Big Jay’s Place, the Schoolhouse Restaurant and Island Frydays. He also hosts and produces Guy’s Grocery Games and other Food Network programs.

From the release: “Santo Spirits was born from a decades-old friendship between Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar and internationally renowned chef Guy Fieri. Having introduced the U.S. to super premium 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila with his first brand back in 1996, Sammy teamed up with Guy in 2019 looking for one thing — bold, authentic flavor achieved through uncompromising quality …

“This led them to the famed El Viejito Distillery, founded in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico in 1937 and helmed by a third-generation distiller.”

