WHIO's Larry Hansgen wins prestigious Marconi Award

Larry Hansgen had done about everything at Dayton’s WHIO, from overnight board operator to morning host and play-by-play voice for University of Dayton football and basketball.

His versatility and commitment to Dayton listeners was acknowledged Tuesday night by the National Association of Broadcasters which presented Hansgen the Marconi Radio Award for medium market “personality of the year.”

Courtesy WHIO Larry Hansgen with his Marconi Award at the National Association of Broadcaster's dinner in New York City Tuesday night.

Hansgen was the only area winner at the NAB dinner in New York City.

WLW-AM had been nominated as the “Legendary Station of the Year,” the Marconi Radio Award’s top honor, for a third consecutive year. And WDBZ-AM talk host Lincoln Ware, a 52-year Cincinnati radio veteran, was nominated for best large-market “personality of the year” for the second time in three years.



Hansgen, originally hired as an overnight board operator in March 1981, quickly rose through the ranks at WHIO-AM. The former sports director has hosted Miami Valley’s Morning News since 2003 on WHIO-AM (1290) and WHIO-FM (95.7). He's also done some stand-up comedy.

“I love my job. I love the people with whom I work and the wonderful community I serve,” said Hansgen after receiving the award, according to WHIO.

“Larry is a pillar of the radio community. He loves Dayton and that really comes through in the exemplary way he serves listeners,” said Darren Moore, senior vice president of sales and general manager of Cox Media Group Ohio, in the station’s media release. WHIO-AM celebrated 90th anniversary Feb. 9.

Philadelphia’s WMMR-FM was honored as the “Legendary Station of the year” — plus the major market awards for “station of the year” and “personality of the year” (for Preston Elliot and Steve Morrison).

Detroit radio host and author Mitch Albom won large-market “personality of the year.”

