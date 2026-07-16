Lexington’s Megan Mannering to co-anchor WLWT-TV weekends

Megan Mannering from Scripps’ WLEX-TV in Lexington, Ky., will co-anchor WLWT-TV’s weekend evening newscasts with Aaron Thomas starting in September.

The Indiana native replaces Lindsay Stone, the Monroe, Ohio, native who left the station May 24 after three years.

Mannering has worked for Scripps stations since graduating in 2019 from DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind. She grew up in Cass County, near Logansport, in north-central Indiana.

Mannering started her career at Missoula, Mont., at Scripps’ WPEX-TV, “where she spent the first three years of her career covering wildfires, grizzly encounters, and all things Big Sky Country,” according to her WLEX-TV bio.

She joined Lexington’s Channel 18 as a weekend anchor in 2022, and was promoted to weeknight co-anchor at 5, 6 and 7 p.m. in 2023.

“We are excited to have Megan join the WLWT News 5 team. Her experience reporting on the biggest stories across the region, including devastating floods, tornadoes, and the UPS plane crash in Kentucky, has prepared her to lead the way on coverage of major stories in Greater Cincinnati,” said Jeff Benscoter, WLWT-TV news director, in the station’s announcement.

"I'm thrilled to join the talented team at WLWT-TV and return closer to home in the Midwest. Cincinnati is a community rich in history and character, and I can't wait to tell the stories that matter most to the people of the Tri-State," Mannering said in the media release.

At WLEX-TV, Mannering also co-hosted Hot Mic, WLEX-TV’s original podcast, and did a weekly “Field Notes” segment about Kentucky’s agriculture community. That was “close to her heart, as she grew up raising sheep and participating in 4-H,” her WLEX-TV bio says.

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