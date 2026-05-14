Weekend anchor Lindsay Stone leaving WLWT-TV after 3 years

Lindsay Stone is leaving her dream job after three years.

The 2014 Monroe High School graduate, who called getting hired by Channel 5 “a dream come true” in 2023, will exit the station when her contract expires May 24.

“Working in my hometown has been a dream I never took for granted, and I’m so thankful for every person who trusted me to tell their stories along the way. For this Cincy girl, it truly doesn’t get more special than that,” Stone wrote on Facebook Thursday.

“Though I’m stepping into a new season filled with exciting opportunities and new adventures, this community will always hold a special place in my heart.”

The Butler County native did not respond to my questions about her next career move. Her Facebook post indicates she’s staying in Greater Cincinnati.

“More to come soon . . . but for now, thank you for making this dream so special! I’ll see you around Cincy,” she wrote.

Stone was a soccer star in high school. She started playing soccer at age 3, and traveled the country playing for NWC Alliance, FOSC and Cincinnati United. She played four years of varsity high school soccer, three as captain.

While earning a journalism degree at Anderson University in Indiana, she had internships with WXIX-TV's sports department and the Cincinnati Reds. She was shown on the Reds.TV game telecast Sunday, May 10, sitting with Andrew Abbott’s parents when Abbott, her boyfriend, pitched at Great American Ball Park.

Stone, who won a Joe Nuxhall Scholarship in high school, also accompanied Abbott to the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League games in Fairfield Saturday.

WLWT-TV hired Stone in March 2023 to co-anchor weekends with Courtis Fuller. She replaced weekend co-anchor Mollie Lair, who left in August 2022 after five years to become communications director for the Cincinnati City Manager's Office.

After graduating from Monroe, Stone attended Ohio State University with the intention of becoming a human rights attorney. All that changed when she saw a campus flyer recruiting students to shoot men’s ice hockey.

"I had never picked up a camera, but decided to try it. As a former athlete, I was thrilled by the idea of getting paid to do something I loved — watch sports," she told me two years ago.

She transferred to Anderson, where her brother, parents, grandparents and great-grandparents attended. Stone created a student-run sports broadcasting channel at Anderson, which has expanded into an award-winning news channel.

Her first TV job was as an anchor/host at WNDU-TV in South Bend, Ind., then she was an ancho/reporter at WTTV-TV in Indianapolis.

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