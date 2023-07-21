Delivery drivers are forced to confront the heat wave head on
Who are they? Delivery drivers all across America who bring your Amazon, UPS and FedEx packages to your front doorstep.
What's the big deal? As several parts of the U.S. are struggling to cope with historically high temperatures, these package delivery drivers are feeling the heat.
What are people saying? Kaye spoke to workers on the ground to hear about their experiences working in these conditions.
Viviana Gonzales, a UPS driver for nearly a decade, who does not have a functioning air conditioner in her truck, and has reported temperatures of up to 150 degrees:
We don't have AC inside the trucks. The fans are just throwing hot air, so all it does is irritate my eyes.
I already probably drank more than a gallon of water, no kidding. Like literally, a whole gallon of water since I started work [five hours ago]
Renica Turner, who works for an Amazon subcontractor called Battle Tested Strategies, or BTS, and worked last year on a 111 degree day:
I didn't feel right. My body was tingling, as if I was going to pass out.
And when she called in about her symptoms, she only received a 20 minute break:
They never sent no one out to help me with the rest of the route. I had to deliver the rest of that, feeling woozy, feeling numb, and just really overwhelmed.
Johnathon Ervin, who owns BTS, and says they were one of Amazon's top performing subcontractors that recently had their contract terminated:
The issue was obviously the drivers, and their complaints, and their hurtling towards unionization due to their treatment.
And on how the lengthy repair process for vans affects his employees:
It's difficult for them. It's insane that we're forced to drive these vehicles.
So, what now?
