Public Radio's Favorite Live Sessions of 2024

Published December 26, 2024 at 1:32 PM EST
WXPN

Public radio music stations welcome hundreds of musicians a year into their studios for intimate versions of songs you won't hear or see anywhere else. NPR Music collects as many of those recordings as we can in a series we call Live Sessions.

As part of our 2024 victory lap, we're highlighting one video from each of our partner stations that means something special to them. Enjoy these performances and check out our Live Sessions page for many, many more.

Artist: Gigi Perez
Song: "Sailor Song"
Station: The Current (89.3 FM)
City: Minneapolis / St. Paul

Artist: Nathaniel Rateliff
Songs: "Colorado" / "Heartless" / "Everybody Wants Something" / "Center of Me" / "Get Used To The Night" / "Remember I Was A Dancer" / "South of Here"
Station: WXPN (88.5 FM)
City: Philadelphia

Artist: Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal
Songs: "That's All I Know About Arkansas" / "Tears Falling Down" / "The Wheel"
Station: WMOT (89.5 FM)
City: Nashville

Artist: Kathleen Edwards
Song: "Glenfern"
Station: WNRN (91.9 FM)
City: Charlottesville / Richmond

Artist: The Linda Lindas
Song: "All In My Head"
Station: WFUV (90.7 FM)
City: New York

Artist: Ginger Root
Songs: "No Problems" / "Only You" / "Giddy Up"
Station: KUTX (98.9 FM)
City: Austin

Artist: La Lom
Songs: "Danza De La Lom" / "San Fernando Rose" / "72 Monte Carlo"
Station: KXT (91.7 FM)
City: Dallas / Fort Worth

Artist: Sluice
Songs: "Fourth of July" / "New Leicester" / "Mill"
Station: WUNC (91.5 FM)
City: Durham, N.C.

Artist: Willie Jones III Trio (with Justin Robinson and Nathan Pence)
Songs: "Something for Ndugu" / "At First Light" / "Embraceable You" (Gershwin) / "Just One of Those Things" (Porter)
Station: WRTI (90.1 FM)
City: Philadelphia

Artist: Maggie Rose
Song: "Mad Love"
Station: West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Program: Mountain Rose

