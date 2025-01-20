© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Biden pardons Fauci, Milley and members of Jan. 6 panel

By Tamara Keith
Published January 20, 2025 at 7:32 AM EST
Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives to testify before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic at the Rayburn House Office Building on June 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Subcommittee held a hearing on the findings from a fifteen month Republican-led probe of Fauci and the COVID-19 pandemic's origins.
Chip Somodevilla
/
Getty Images
Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, arrives to testify before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic at the Rayburn House Office Building on June 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Subcommittee held a hearing on the findings from a fifteen month Republican-led probe of Fauci and the COVID-19 pandemic's origins.

President Biden said on Monday that he would issue pardons to retired Gen. Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Members of Congress and staff who served on the Select Committee, and the U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the Select Committee -- hours ahead of President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office.

"The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense," Biden said in a statement.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
