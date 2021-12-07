© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
New program helps people pay delinquent Cincinnati water bills dating back to March 2020

91.7 WVXU | By Jolene Almendarez
Published December 7, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST
Greater Cincinnati Water Works stopped cutting off services in March 2020 to keep water flowing and hands washed during the pandemic. It will resume shutting off utilities for people with delinquent accounts on April 1, 2022.

There's still time for Cincinnati renters to get help making payments, though.

A new Emergency Rental Assistance Program launched this week to help Cincinnati residents pay for water, sewer, and stormwater charges dating back to March 2020, according to a news release from the water company.

Tenants must complete an online application and verify income eligibility to qualify for assistance. The income restrictions are 80% of the area median income, about $68,300 for a family of four in the city.

The water company says those who do not qualify for assistance can enroll in a payment plan to avoid having their utilities cut off.

Cincinnati resident can apply for the ERA at the GCWW website or call 513-591-7700 to get help from a call center.

Water Works is encouraging landlords to work with their renters by helping them with the web address or phone number. GCWW also has people available to help renters fill out the paperwork.

Hamilton County residents outside of the city do not qualify for the new ERA program but can receive utility assistance through Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services.

Jolene Almendarez
Jolene Almendarez is the granddaughter of Mexican immigrants who came to San Antonio in the 1960s. She was raised in a military family and has always called the city home. She studied journalism at San Antonio College and earned a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Public Communications from the University of Alaska Anchorage. She's been a reporter in San Antonio and Castroville, Texas, and in Syracuse and Ithaca, New York.
See stories by Jolene Almendarez