New program helps people pay delinquent Cincinnati water bills dating back to March 2020

Greater Cincinnati Water Works stopped cutting off services in March 2020 to keep water flowing and hands washed during the pandemic. It will resume shutting off utilities for people with delinquent accounts on April 1, 2022.

There's still time for Cincinnati renters to get help making payments, though.

A new Emergency Rental Assistance Program launched this week to help Cincinnati residents pay for water, sewer, and stormwater charges dating back to March 2020, according to a news release from the water company.

Tenants must complete an online application and verify income eligibility to qualify for assistance. The income restrictions are 80% of the area median income, about $68,300 for a family of four in the city.

The water company says those who do not qualify for assistance can enroll in a payment plan to avoid having their utilities cut off.

Cincinnati resident can apply for the ERA at the GCWW website or call 513-591-7700 to get help from a call center.

Water Works is encouraging landlords to work with their renters by helping them with the web address or phone number. GCWW also has people available to help renters fill out the paperwork.

Hamilton County residents outside of the city do not qualify for the new ERA program but can receive utility assistance through Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services.