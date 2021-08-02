© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback2.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ohio News

Families Of Dayton Shooting Victims File Lawsuit Against Ammo Manufacturer

91.7 WVXU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 2, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT
dayton shooting vigil
John Minchillo/AP
/
AP
Mourners visit a makeshift memorial outside Ned Peppers bar following a vigil at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. A masked gunman in body armor opened fire early Sunday in the popular entertainment district in Dayton, killing several people, including his sister, and wounding dozens before he was quickly slain by police, officials said.

The Brady organization, which lobbies to prevent gun violence, says many mass shootings have been possible because of high capacity magazines that let shooters fire so many rounds without reloading. Brady attorney Jonathan Lowy says the victims of the Dayton area shooting are suing KCI – the company that made the ammo used in that tragedy.

“This is unacceptable," he said Monday. "There is a reason why so many places in America are being transformed into war zones and that’s because there are companies that are recklessly marketing tools of war to the public.”

Lowy says the plaintiffs are seeking damages for the injuries and an injunction to prevent manufacturers from continuing to sell this ammo to the public.

The company being sued was unavailable for comment.

Tags

Ohio NewsgunsDaytonnewsletter
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
See stories by Jo Ingles