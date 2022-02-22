Prices at Ohio gas pumps have been up for a while. Here's why

The Ohio AAA’s director of public affairs, Kimberly Schwind, says the average price for gas in the Buckeye State is $3.33 a gallon.

“That’s 29 cents more than a month ago and 69 cents more than a year ago when we were sitting at $2.64 a gallon," Schwind says.

Schwind says there are a couple of potential reasons for the increase. She says there’s a concern that Russia might invade Ukraine coupled with the fact that more people are driving as pandemic restrictions are being lifted.

Schwind says if you want to get a deal, the lowest price on gas is $3.18 per gallon in Hardin County. She says people who fill their tanks in Carroll County are paying the most. She says the average price of gasoline there is $3.40 per gallon. She says Ohio's gas prices are below the national average of $3.53 per gallon.

