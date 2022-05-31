© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Ohio News

Time is ticking toward deadline to get your Real ID to fly in the U.S.

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published May 31, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine shows off his Real ID compliant driver's license at a press conference at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus on October 11, 2019. (His address and identifying details have been blurred out.)
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
The countdown is on toward a final deadline for airline passengers to get the drivers’ licenses that will allow them to fly in the U.S. without additional documentation.

Next May 3, airlines will start requiring a Real ID compliant driver’s license to get on a domestic airline — or a passport or military ID along with a license.

Ohio Deputy Registrar Charlie Norman said the date of compliance has been changed several times since the Real ID law passed in 2005, most recently because of the COVID pandemic.

“The Department of Homeland Security say they’re not pushing the deadline back again," Norman said. "So we really want to encourage people to take some time, figure out if you’re going to need this.”

An interactive list of required documents is available on the Ohio BMV website.

Just over 46% of Ohioans have Real ID compliant licenses, which are available to all licensed drivers, including 16- and 17-year-olds. That's slightly more than the 43% of Americans who have a Real ID compliant license or credential.

Karen Kasler
Karen Kasler
