Kentuckians will have more time to get a Real ID, which will be necessary to board domestic flights and enter federal facilities like military bases.
Six months from now, travelers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and others will need a special driver's license to fly domestically.…
The Dept. of Homeland Security has pushed back the enforcement deadline for REAL ID from Oct. 1, 2020 to Oct. 1, 2021 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kentuckians will be able to use more documents to obtain REAL ID licenses under a bill nearing final passage in the state legislature. The measure would...
Kentucky residents can now get a REAL ID at four offices in the state, but only if they pay with a credit or debit card. Cash and check are currently...
Kentucky is once again delaying its REAL ID drivers licensing program, a little more than a year before the high-security licenses, a passport, or other...
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has been granted another extension on compliance with the REAL ID Act. This will allow current state driver’s...
New Kentucky driver's licenses pull into Northern Kentucky in late March. Campbell, Kenton and Pendleton counties will be the first locally to offer the…
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says now is a good time to start thinking about what documents you'll need once the state starts rolling out new REAL…
Kentuckians will have a new option the next time they go to get their driver's licenses renewed. The state announced Monday how it plans to follow the…