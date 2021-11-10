Looking Up: Far Away Asteroids (Featuring Simone Marchi)

We occasionally hear reports of Near Earth Asteroids and perhaps our memories of the movie Armageddon make us expect the worst. But just how near is "near"? On this episode of Looking Up, Dean and Anna discuss asteroid distances, sizes, and threats as well as all other things asteroid. Find out what records may exist of the impacting living beings on Earth. What happened when a woman in Canada thought she found a meteor in her bed? What's our individual likely-hood of being hit?

In October, NASA successfully launched its first mission to the Trojan Asteroids known as Lucy. We are joined by Deputy Project Scientist for the Lucy mission and Staff Scientist at the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder, CO, Simone Marchi.