DeWine, Whaley Lead Gubernatorial Candidates In Campaign Fundraising

We're getting a better look at how the campaign to be Ohio governor is shaping up in the early days of the 2022 race. The gubernatorial candidates filed their campaign finance reports, showing how much money they've taken in with still a year and three months before the election.

The campaign for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted reported raising $3 million during the first half of this year. With existing funds already in the war chest, that campaign reports having more than $6.5 million cash on hand.

Nan Whaley, the only Democrat in the race so far, reported raising $1.64 million in the first half of 2020. The Dayton-mayor, who ran for governor in 2018 before dropping out to endorse Richard Cordray, already had more than $200,000 in her campaign committee bringing a total of $1.8 million on hand.

Joe Blystone, a central Ohio farmer and businessman and first-time candidate running on a pro-Donald Trump platform, raised $258,000 and has $134,000 cash on hand.

Jim Renacci, the former congressman who lost a U.S. Senate race in 2018 to Sherrod Brown, is posing a primary challenge to DeWine. Since announcing his bid in June, Renacci has raised nearly $22,000 and made a personal loan of $1 million.

