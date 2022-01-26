Council passes convention center district plan, but one county commissioner isn't convinced

A roadmap for developing a "convention center district" in downtown Cincinnati passed easily through council Wednesday, but Hamilton County's part of the deal is less certain.

Commissioners will consider a resolution Thursday asking 3CDC to oversee redevelopment of the Duke Energy Convention Center and surrounding properties, including the former Millennium Hotel.

Commission Vice President Alicia Reece says she's not convinced it's the right move.

"These things we're building will be around forever," Reece said. "I want to make sure that we do it correctly, because I don't think we'll have another project like this in a long time. And we have not done a good job on those public projects in the past."

The resolution has no funding attached. A "scope of work" outlines 3CDC's responsibilities, including finding interim uses for the area and recruiting developers for a hotel and other projects.

Reece says the agreement should have more explicit promises for minority inclusion.

"We want it in writing on the front end, instead of putting minorities and African Americans on the back end," Reece said Tuesday. "Back end has never worked. We want to try something different."

3CDC representatives say they're committed to minority inclusion at all levels of the process.

Cincinnati Council added additional inclusion language to their version of the resolution. County commissioners could do the same before Thursday's vote.

Officials say the resolution is urgent because of a January 31 deadline to submit information to FIFA about the city's bid to host a World Cup game in 2026.

Reece says she supports collaborating with the city to plan a convention district, but says a national search should be done to find the best partner.

"I'm OK with us writing a letter that we're going to have a hotel," Reece said. "At the same time, I don't see anything where FIFA said we need to have 3CDC be the person."

The other two commissioners support the resolution, and only two votes are required to pass it.