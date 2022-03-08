© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics

The Ohio Debate Commission is taking your questions for Senate, gubernatorial candidates

91.7 WVXU | By Jennifer Merritt
Published March 8, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST
a picture of an empty dais with a microphone in black and white
Pixabay
/

The online question submission and ticket request forms are now open on the Ohio Debate Commission's website. This year's debates are the first to be held in person since the COVID pandemic began.

Anyone in Ohio can submit questions in writing or by video by visiting ohiodebatecommission.org and clicking on the “Submit a Question” banner or by clicking on the “Submit Questions” button in the footer. Questions can also be submitted directly at this link. Free tickets can be requested online through the “Events” section of the website.

Here is the debate lineup:

Monday, March 28

On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Curtis Jackson, news anchor at Spectrum News, will moderate a discussion for the U.S. Senate Democratic Primary debate between Morgan Harper, Traci “TJ” Johnson, and Congressman Tim Ryan.

That evening at 7 p.m., Karen Kasler, bureau chief for the Ohio Public Radio and TV Statehouse News Bureau, will moderate a 90-minute discussion between the Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Rob Portman: State Senator Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken and J.D. Vance are all expected to participate.

Tuesday, March 29

On Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Rick Jackson, senior host and producer of Ideastream Public Media, will field questions to the Republican gubernatorial candidates. The commission says it is in communication with the campaigns of Joe Blystone, Jim Renacci and Governor Mike DeWine. Former state legislator Ron Hood’s campaign has not responded to email and phone outreach.

The debates conclude Tuesday evening with Lucy May, host of WVXU's Cincinnati Edition, serving as moderator for the Ohio Gubernatorial Democratic Primary debate between former Cincinnati mayor John Cranley and former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley. That takes place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jennifer Merritt
Jennifer Merritt brings 15 years of "tra-digital" journalism experience to WVXU, having served in various digital roles for such legacy publications as InStyle and Parade, as well as start-ups like Levo League and iVillage. She helped these outlets earn several awards, including MIN's 2015 Digital Team of the Year. She graduated from Rutgers University with a journalism major and English minor and has continued her education with professional development classes through the Poynter Institute, Columbia University and PMJA. Before moving to Cincinnati from New York in 2016, she vowed her son would always call it "soda" and not "pop." She has so far been successful in this endeavor.
